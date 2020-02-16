Purdue Fort Wayne WBB Falls to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s hot shooting came in handy against Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball on Saturday (Feb. 15), as the Jackrabbits defeated the Mastodons 89-43 in Frost Arena.

The Jacks used a 26-8 first quarter that would be enough of a lead to hold on for the duration. The 15-0 run to start the game put the Mastodons at a disadvantage early.

Purdue Fort Wayne looked its best when the ‘Dons went on a 7-0 run that went from the third quarter into the fourth. Anna Lappenküper hit a 3-pointer off a Hannah Hess assist, followed by Hannah Albrecht hitting a mid-range jumper with 13 seconds left in the third. Albrecht started the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper that cut the lead to 24.

Until late, Purdue Fort Wayne led in points off the bench, as they tallied 17. Hess has 12 of those points, which came on four 3-pointers on nine shots. She coupled that with a season-high five rebounds. Jazzy Hughes and Lappenküper also had five boards.

South Dakota State’s size played a big factor in the game, as they shot 60 percent on their 2-point shots.

SDSU went 11 for 11 at the charity stripe and kept Purdue Fort Wayne off it entirely. Purdue Fort Wayne did dish out 13 assists on 17 makes, as Albrecht tallied six of those assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-21, 1-12 Summit League. SDSU improves to 19-8, 11-2 in the League. The Mastodons return to the Gates Sports Center on Saturday (Feb. 22) when they host Omaha for Pink Out and Senior Day. It will be the celebration for Albrecht, Lappenküper and Sh’Toya Sanders.