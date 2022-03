FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After missing out on a Horizon League tournament title and NCAA tournament berth, Purdue Fort Wayne will compete in the 16-team College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Mastodons earned the 16-seed and will face top seed Drake. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at noon.

If Purdue Fort Wayne advances, they would face the winner of VMI and UNC Wilmington on March 21 at 1 p.m.