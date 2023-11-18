GLENDALE, Ariz. – Purdue Fort Wayne hit 14 3-pointers to take down former Summit League rival South Dakota and win the Arizona Tip-off Desert Division Championship on Saturday (Nov. 18) 93-81

Quinton Morton-Robertson went 5-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-9 from three. He scored 17 points after posting a career-high 27 on Friday to take home Tournament MVP honors. Jalen Jackson led the ‘Dons with 19 points. He was one of five Mastodons in double figures as Jackson, Morton-Robertson, Rasheed Bello (15), Maximus Nelson (12), and Anthony Roberts (11) all contributed to the win. Morton-Robertson and Bello were named to the Arizona Tip-off Desert Division All-Tournament Team following the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 14-of-35 from beyond the arc with Morton-Robertson and Nelson leading the team with four each while Bello went 3-of-8 from three. Morton-Robertson made all four three-pointers in the first half. Nelson had three of his four triples in the second half with his third coming with just under nine minutes remaining to put the ‘Dons up double digits for the first time.

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed 41-36 at half as they battled foul trouble. The ‘Dons used a 22-6 stretch in the second half to grab a 58-50 lead with 12:55 remaining. The ‘Dons opened a lead as large as 11 but saw South Dakota shrink it down to 72-69 with 4:21 left. A pair of Morton-Robertson free throws, a Roberts jumper and a Bello trey followed to all but end the game.

Rasheed Bello had 15 points, three rebounds, nine assists and four steals. His nine assists are a career high and were crucial in setting up big threes for the Mastodons.

The ‘Dons forced 16 Coyote turnovers while limiting themselves to just six. The ‘Dons turned those into 22 points. Purdue Fort Wayne led for 25 minutes compared to South Dakota’s 8:37 minutes ahead.

The ‘Dons continue their best start as a Division I program by improving to 5-0. South Dakota is now 3-2. The Mastodons are at San Francisco on Wednesday.