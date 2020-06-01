Purdue Fort Wayne moves Coffman camp to August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jon Coffman ‘s Kids Basketball Camp hosted annually at Purdue Fort Wayne has been moved to August 3-6 from our originally scheduled June dates. We appreciate our campers’ and their parents’ patience during these unfortunate times. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments as the health and safety of our campers is our top priority. We will provide a full refund to any camper that registers for the August 3-6Kids Basketball Camp and developments associated with COVID-19 preclude your son or daughter from attending.

You can signup here: https://www.joncoffmanbasketballcamps.com/

If you have already signed up for camp, we would like to provide you two different options:

1) Move your registration from our originally scheduled June camp to our adjusted August camp

2) Request a full refund (minus the processing fee)

*if you would like a refund, please note that it will take 2 business days to hit your card once we issue the refund.