Purdue Fort Wayne Men’s Soccer blanks Green Bay 2-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Another 90 minutes, another 2-0 win. That’s what the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team did on Sunday (Feb. 28) afternoon against Green Bay in Horizon League play.

After defeating IUPUI last week 2-0, the ‘Dons have recorded back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since 2014 when they defeated Valparaiso and Omaha 1-0.

Sunday saw the ‘Dons score in each half to blank the previously undefeated Phoenix. Mathias Mikalsen took advantage of a Green Bay mistake in the box to put the ‘Dons up 1-0 in the 41st minute.

Less than five minutes into the second half Luke Benford scored his second goal of the season on assists from Emil Fosse and Mathias Mikalsen.

The ‘Dons held the 2-0 lead the rest of the way. Freshman Erik Josson picked up his second consecutive shutout. He stopped four Green Bay shots on goal. While the Phoenix held a 12-10 edge in shots and a significant 12-1 advantage in corners, the Mastodons limited them to very few dangerous chances.

The shutout was even more impressive after the Mastodons played down a man for the final 12 minutes after a second yellow card for Benford.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 2-2-0 (2-2-0 Horizon). Green Bay falls to 1-1-1 (1-1-1 Horizon). The ‘Dons are at Robert Morris on Saturday (March 6).