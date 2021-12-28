Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball rescheduled to visit Cleveland State

INDIANAPOLIS – The Horizon League announced Tuesday changes to Thursday’s men’s basketball schedule.

Cleveland State will now host Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET at the Wolstein Center.

Horizon League policy, vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, states that contests that are canceled due to COVID-19 are to be considered forfeits unless deemed a no contest by the Commissioner. League policy authorizes the Commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation. Given the surge in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, the Council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.

UIC and IUPUI sought to deem missed competition December 30 and January 1 no contests since both teams were unable to field teams due to breakthrough cases among vaccinated student-athletes. Commissioner Julie Roe Lach granted the requested relief noting that both teams satisfied the extraordinary standard.

The matchup between Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne is aligned with the League’s intent to allow healthy teams to compete, including pairing opponents that may play more than twice during the regular season.

The announcement follows positive COVID-19 tests within the UIC and IUPUI tier I individuals.

If needed, additional updates to the schedule will be announced at a later date.