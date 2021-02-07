Purdue Fort Wayne MBB’s Jarred Godfrey enters 1,000-point club in loss at Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey scored his 1,000th career point in an 83-56 loss at Detroit Mercy on Saturday (Feb. 6) evening at Calihan Hall.

Godfrey went over the 1,000-point total midway through the first half with an open court steal and easy transition layup on the other end. He is the 17th Mastodon in school history to reach 1,000 points. Godfrey now has 1,009 career points.

The game was tied at 27 with 3:39 left in the first half, following a first 16 minutes of basketball that was close throughout. But then Detroit Mercy went on a 28-6 run over the next 10 minutes. The span finished the first half and started the second half. The Titans shot 10-of-16 in the stretch with five 3-pointers and no turnovers. The ‘Dons went 2-of-9 from the floor during the same time. It flipped the game in the favor of the Titans.

Both teams shot nearly identical in the game. The ‘Dons finished at 22-of-50 (44.0 percent) and the Titans shot 25-of-56 (44.6 percent). The Titans held an advantage at the free throw line, finishing 21-of-23 to the Mastodons’ 3-of-4.

Godfrey tied Deonte Billups with a team-high 13 points. Jalon Pipkins had 12 points while Dylan Carl added 10 points. The Titans were powered by Antoine Davis’ 26 points and Matt Johnson’s 24.

Detroit Mercy moves to 8-8 (7-5 Horizon). The ‘Dons fall to 6-11 (5-11 Horizon). Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action Feb. 12 and 13 at Youngstown State.