Purdue Fort Wayne MBB Drops Final Summit League Contest

TULSA, Okla. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball fell 72-66 on Saturday (Feb. 29) evening to Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center in the Mastodons’ final Summit League contest in program history.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. DeMierre Black pitched in 12 points.

The first half saw seven lead changes and four ties. The ‘Dons were up by one with under a minute left in the half when the Golden Eagles scored five straight to close the half. ORU then made a pair of 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half to take a 41-31 lead. ORU grew their advantage to as many as 14 before the ‘Dons cut it to five points at 60-55 with 6:20 left on a 3-pointer by Matt Holba.

Down six with less than two minutes left, Holba made a pair of free throws and then Godfrey followed with a layup at the 1:07 mark to make the score 68-66. ORU asked for time and out of the break Godfrey came away with a steal after a scrum for a loose ball in the paint. The ‘Dons brought the ball up the court and asked for time with 32 seconds left. Purdue Fort Wayne drew up a play for Godfrey and while he earned a good look at a 3-pointer, his shot was off the mark. A pair of Deondre Burns free throws and a Emmanuel Nzekwesi dunk followed to give ORU their six-point win.

Max Abrams had a game-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts shot 50.2 percent (29-of-57) in the contest while Purdue Fort Wayne finished at 42.6 percent (26-of-61).

The ‘Dons limited an Oral Roberts team that scored 113 points on Thursday against Western Illinois to more than 40 points fewer on Saturday. Cameron Benford played 25 minutes, scoring eight points while adding eight rebounds and two blocks for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The ‘Dons will be back in action on Saturday (March 7) in the Summit League Tournament. Purdue Fort Wayne will be the No. 7 seed and play No. 2 seed South Dakota State at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne finishes the regular season 13-18 (6-10 Summit League). Oral Roberts is 16-13 (9-7 Summit League) with the win.