Purdue Fort Wayne hires city native Maria Marchesano as women’s basketball coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Maria Marchesano is coming home.

Purdue Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that the Fort Wayne native and former Mount St. Mary’s coach has been named head coach of the Mastodons women’s basketball team.

“We are very excited about Maria Marchesano joining the Mastodon family,” said Purdue Fort Wayne Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton. “Coach Marchesano brings a wealth of experience, is a seasoned coach and mentor to her student-athletes, and has demonstrated the integrity, tremendous work ethic, and enthusiasm vital to lead us in advancing our women’s basketball program.”

Here's the former Elmhurst hooper dropping buckets on the #HZone15 back in the day! @CoachMarchesano pic.twitter.com/iJygXWcIzy — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) March 31, 2021

Hartley Hutton said the school looked for a new head coach who had ties to the area and who could recruit in Indiana, and who had a “deep understanding” of the Horizon League.

In Marchesano, Purdue Fort Wayne is getting the Northeast Conference Coach of the Year after leading Mount St. Mary’s to regular season and conference tournament titles and a berth to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Prior to her four years at Mount St. Mary’s, Marchesano was the associate head coach at IUPUI where she helped guide the squad to the most wins in a season in program history in 2016-17. Before that, Marchesano served for three years as the head coach at NCAA Division II Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio and as a head coach at NCAA Division II Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio.

She also served as an assistant coach for both the women’s basketball and softball programs at NCAA Division III Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana from 2010-12.

Marchesano graduated from Butler University, where she was a four-year letter winner at Butler University in women’s basketball, and also played one season on the softball team. She received her master’s degree in athletics administration from Northcentral University in 2013.

“While moves like these are always bittersweet, I couldn’t be more excited to come home to Fort Wayne and be a part of the Mastodon tradition,” Marchesano said. “I am super grateful that Kelley and the rest of the administration are entrusting me with the future of the program and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Marchesano replaces Niecee Nelson, who was released after a 1-22 season.