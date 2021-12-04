Purdue Fort Wayne earns first Horizon League win over Northern Kentucky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team (4-4) captured their first Horizon League victory over Northern Kentucky (NKU) on Saturday, winning 71-57.

Jalon Pipkins led the Mastodons with 21 points, while Jarrod Godrey and Bobby Planutis also finished in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

After trading baskets in the early minutes, the Mastodons took advantage of solid efforts from Planutis, Pipkins and Godrey to race out to a 36-20 halftime lead.

Purdue Fort Wayne only trailed once in the game, in the opening minutes after a made 3-pointer by NKU.

The Mastodons hit the road next Wednesday for a non-conference matchup against Southern Illinois Edwardsville at 8 p.m.

