Purdue Fort Wayne earns 3-1 win over Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team picked up a Horizon League win over Robert Morris on Saturday (Sept. 25) afternoon at the Hefner Soccer Complex by the score of 3-1.

The Mastodons held a 15-4 advantage in shots and held the majority of offensive possession for the contest.

A Keith Larson shot that hit the post in the 13th minute was one of several early chances for the ‘Dons. The Mastodons went up 1-0 when Ali Nasser scored a penalty kick in the 35th minute after Larson was taken down in the box.

Less than seven minutes later Alejandro Lopez went to his left about 20 yards from the goal and drilled a shot with his left foot into the top left corner of the goal to put the ‘Dons up 2-0. It was his second goal of the season.

The Mastodons all but ended it in the 52nd minute when Larson scored his third goal of the season. He headed in a free kick from Emil Fosse to put the ‘Dons up 3-0.

Robert Morris’ Preston Rushmore scored in the 54th minute to make the final 3-1. Connor Hain assisted on the goal. It was Robert Morris’ only shot on goal in the contest.

The ‘Dons held a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Robert Morris falls to 1-7-0 (1-2-0 Horizon League). Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 3-4-1 (1-2-0 Horizon). The ‘Dons return to action on Saturday (Oct. 2) at Cleveland State.