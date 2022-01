DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne fell to 6-6 in Horizon League play with a 75-63 loss at Wright State on Sunday.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 14 points, while Damian Chong Qui added 12.

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed by as many as 19 and never led in Sunday’s game. The Mastodons were able to cut the deficit to three points two times, yet Wright State answered with runs on both occasions.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to the Coliseum to host Milwaukee on Friday.