Purdue Fort Wayne drops Horizon League contest to Northern Kentucky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite shooting 50 percent from the floor in the third quarter, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a Horizon League contest to Northern Kentucky 83-48.

In Hannah Hess’ return to the court, she led the Mastodons with 14 points. Sierra Bell joined Hess in double-figures with 10 points.



Less than five minutes into the contest, Jaida Wolfork stole an inbounds pass and went to the other end to score with a left-handed layup. Later in the quarter, Riley Ott rebounded her own miss at the rim and found Hess outside the arc, and she subsequently knocked down the open 3-pointer. The Norse used a 24-7 first quarter to take a lead they would hold for the rest of the way.

In the second quarter, a missed defensive rotation from Northern Kentucky opened up Hess for a 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire. Shortly after, Hess knocked in a close range shot off an assist from Bell. Hess had scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half of play.

To start the third quarter, Ott in-bounded the ball to Bell, and after circling around a bit, Ott got it back and knocked in a mid-range jumper from the elbow. With 5:11 to go in the third, Hess drilled a 3-pointer from NBA range and was fouled on the shot. She converted the four-point play with the free throw to become the first Mastodon to convert a four-play since February 2016. Shortly after, Hess stole a pass from the Norse and found Shayla Sellers on the other end, who knocked down a trey. With 2:21 left, Bell drove into the lane and made a nifty spin move to lose her defender and banked in the layup.

Just before heading into the fourth quarter, Krisen Hunt found Wolfork on the right wing to score the mid-range jumper on the penultimate possession of the quarter. With under 10 to go, Aubrey Stupp drove into the post and got the friendly roll to score.

Bell used a similar spin move in the fourth to score from the post, which put her in double-figures. Late in the fourth, Margo Thompson rebounded a miss, turned around and buried a jumper in the lane.

Kailey Coffey led NKU with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The ‘Dons led in steals 7-6. Sellers blocked three NKU shots.

Northern Kentucky improves to 3-4 and 3-0 in the Horizon League. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-5 and 0-3 in the League. These two teams will meet again tomorrow at noon in the Gates Sports Center.