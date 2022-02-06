Purdue Fort Wayne dominates Green Bay for second straight win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne capped off a strong week at the Coliseum with a 71-55 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

The Mastodons shook off a slow start to take a 35-31 lead to the half. Six minutes into the second half, Purdue Fort Wayne opened up a 10-point lead and controlled the game from that point.

Jalon Pipkins led the Mastodons with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Damian Chong Qui also finished in double figures with 13 points and six assists.

As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne only connected on three 3-pointers against the Phoenix.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to the Coliseum on Thursday to host IUPUI.

