FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne extended their home winning streak to five with a 72-57 win over IUPUI on Thursday.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Jalon Pipkins and Deonte Billups also finished in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Purdue Fort Wayne continues their home stand against Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.