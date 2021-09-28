Purdue Fort Wayne basketball hosts media for first practice of the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a long offseason, both the Purdue Fort Wayne men and women’s basketball programs welcomed in media for the first official practice of the 2021-2022 season.

Coming off 8-15 record overall, winning just 30% of conference games, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball is taking last year as a learning experience and are reloaded for year two in the Horizon League.

Senior Jarred Godfrey told WANE-15 that with the momentum last season ended on, the team is ready to get back out on the court and give it another go.

“Last year gave us more of an edge, you know we’re just ready, ready to compete and get out there, really.” Godfrey said.

PFW Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jon Coffman added, “we got a lot of talent coming back. I mean particularly look at our perimeter coming back, there’s a lot of experience, with the newcomers, now all of a sudden you got depth. Damian added to the roster, Quinton added to the roster, we’ve got a lot of depth on the perimeter.”

Speaking of new faces, PFW women’s basketball welcomes in a new name as well, but the city of Fort Wayne is no stranger to Maria Marchesano. The Elmhurst grad will be tasked with turning a one-win Mastodon team from a season ago around as the new head coach.

“Coming back home, it’s been surreal, you know I’m not going to shy away from saying there’s a little bit of added pressure on my shoulders because I want to do so well for my hometown and for my city and I want the city to be proud of, you know the product we put out there but , like I said, the girls have bought in and they’re taking ownership, and I think they’re being realistic. They know this isn’t going to change overnight, and they know it’s going to take a lot of work.” Marchesano said.

Sophomore guard Aubrey Stupp spoke on the new and improved grit of this year’s group.

“We’re not gonna be the biggest team, we’re not going to be the fastest team, but we’re going to be the hardest workers. I mean, there’s no off days, we’re not going to take any plays off, we’re going to push each other. And if we’re having a bad game, we have four other girls on the team that can step up on the court.” Stupp said.

Coming up, PFW men’s basketball will host Defiance at the Gates Center for an exhibition game on November 4th and the Women’s season will start at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum with Manchester on November 9th.