Purdue Fort Wayne baseball homers twice in loss to Wright State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jack Lang and Robert Young III each had a home run in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 29-6 loss to Wright State on Sunday (May 2) at Mastodon Field.

Purdue Fort Wayne led 2-0 after two innings. Lang opened the scoring with a leadoff home run. It was the first home run of his career. Young came up in the second and blasted a home run over the right field wall. Young has three home runs on the season.

Wright State scored one in the third and two in the fourth to go up 3-2. They broke it open in the fifth with 13 runs.

Tyler Black had five hits for the Raiders. He scored four times and knocked in three runs. Quincy Hamilton and Alex Alders hit home runs for Wright State.

The ‘Dons added four runs late in the game. Ryan Robison, Andrew Lawvere each had an RBI in the game. Young drove in a pair with a double in the ninth to finish with three runs knocked in. Zac Baden had two hits in the contest.

Cameron Boyd went 4.0 innings and took the loss. He struck out three. He falls to 0-5. Austin Cline moved to 6-1 with the win. He entered the game with an ERA just above two and the ‘Dons recorded eight hits and a walk on the hurler in six innings.

Wright State improves to 22-10 (21-3 Horizon). The ‘Dons fall to 9-25 (6-18 Horizon). The Mastodons head to Youngstown State next weekend in Horizon League play.