Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball falls to UIC in regular-season home finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Alex Evenson had a pair of hits for the Mastodons in Purdue Fort Wayne baseball’s 10-0 loss to UIC on Sunday (May 16) at Mastodon Field.

Evenson’s day was highlighted by a sixth-inning triple. Brooks Sailors recorded a pair of walks for the ‘Dons from the nine-spot in the lineup. Aaron Chapman had a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Cameron Boyd went 5.0 innings with four strikeouts, giving up five earned runs. His record falls to 0-7.

UIC scored twice in the first and fourth innings and added three runs in both the second and sixth innings. Joshua Figueroa knocked in three runs while scoring twice. He had two hits. Thomas Norton recorded two doubles.

UIC improves to 25-16 (24-11 Horizon League). The Mastodons fall to 10-32 (7-25 Horizon League). The ‘Dons will head to Oakland next weekend.