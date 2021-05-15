Purdue Fort Wayne baseball falls on Senior day to UIC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday, was Senior Day for the Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team as the program honored 12 Mastodons between games of the doubleheader at Mastodon Field.

The ‘Dons fell in game one 20-2 and game two 18-6. Game One – UIC 20, Purdue Fort Wayne 2 (scheduled seven-inning game)The ‘Dons recorded 10 hits with Alex Evenson and Justin Greene each recording two.



Purdue Fort Wayne led 2-0 after the first inning when Aaron Chapman and Trenton Stoner both singled in a run in the frame.



UIC would break it open with an eight-run fourth inning.



Thomas Smart, Ryan Lin-Peistrup, and Thomas Norton each had three hits for UIC. Alex Dee hit a grand slam.



Jacob Myer started for the ‘Dons and suffered the loss. He is now 3-6 after 3.2 innings of work. Garett Lake threw a scoreless seventh for the ‘Dons.



Chris Torres threw all seven for a complete-game victory. He is 6-1.



Game Two – UIC 18, Purdue Fort Wayne 6. The nightcap started the right way for the ‘Dons. Lake and Chapman hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to put the Mastodons up 2-0.



UIC scored seven in the fourth inning to take control of the contest.



Jack Lang totaled two hits, two runs scored and a walk for the ‘Dons. Chapman also recorded two hits.



Justin Miller went 4.0 innings but earned the loss. He is 4-7.



UIC’s Ryan O’Reilly started and picked up the win to move to 4-5. He threw 6.0 innings.



The ‘Dons fall to 10-31 (7-24 Horizon League). UIC improves to 24-16 (23-11 Horizon League). The two teams will play a single game on Sunday (May 16) at 1 p.m. It will be the final home game of the season for the ‘Dons.