Purdue Fort Wayne baseball drops Horizon League opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team fell to Youngstown State 6-3 on Friday (March 5) afternoon in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

The Mastodons trailed 3-0 after a three-run double by Youngstown State’s Turner Grau in the first inning.

It was a 4-0 Penguin lead when the ‘Dons advanced within a run in the fifth with a three-spot. Dylan Stewart earned his first RBIs of the season with a two-run double to right field. His hit scored Garett Lake and Jack Lang. Stewart then came around on a double by Trenton Stoner. The ‘Dons had two outs to work with to get Stoner home to tie the game but failed to do so.

Youngstown State added individual runs in the seventh and eighth innings to go up 6-3.

The ‘Dons made a run at it in the ninth, however. Lake and Lang walked with one out to put the tying run at the plate. But the game ended with back-to-back fly outs.

Colin Clark got the win for the Penguins. He went 6.2 innings and gave up six hits and three runs. Gary Clift Jr. pitched the ninth for his third save of the season. Justin Miller started for the ‘Dons and looked sharp after setting down following the first inning. He gave up four runs (three earned) over 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts.

Seven different Mastodons had a hit in the contest. Lang finished the game with a run scored and two walks. Lake had a run scored, a hit and a walk.

Youngstown State moves to 3-4 (1-0 Horizon). The ‘Dons fall to 1-4 (0-1 Horizon).

The two teams will play again on Saturday (March 6) in a single game at 3:20 p.m. Spectators are not allowed at the contest.