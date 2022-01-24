Purdue falls two spots to no. 6 in latest A.P. Poll

by: Associated Press

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots while playing Northwestern in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Purdue won 80-60. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth. Marquette and Davidson joined the rankings while Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped out.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1,504 2
  2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1,475 1
  3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1,381 3
  4. Baylor 17-2 1,335 5
  5. Kansas 16-2 1,281 7
  6. Purdue 16-3 1,119 4
  7. Houston 17-2 1,116 10
  8. UCLA 13-2 1,116 9
  9. Duke 15-3 1,017 6
  10. Michigan St. 15-3 979 14
  11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8
  12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12
  13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18
  14. Villanova 14-5 713 11
  15. Southern Cal 16-2 711 16
  16. Ohio St. 12-4 584 19
  17. Providence 16-2 542 21
  18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24
  19. LSU 15-4 399 13
  20. UConn 13-4 284 25
  21. Xavier 14-4 269 20
  22. Marquette 14-6 177 –
  23. Iowa St. 14-5 167 15
  24. Illinois 13-5 155 17
  25. Davidson 16-2 132 –
    Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.

