Purdue falls two spots to no. 6 in latest A.P. Poll

Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth. Marquette and Davidson joined the rankings while Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped out.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Auburn (45) 18-1 1,504 2
- Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1,475 1
- Arizona (1) 16-1 1,381 3
- Baylor 17-2 1,335 5
- Kansas 16-2 1,281 7
- Purdue 16-3 1,119 4
- Houston 17-2 1,116 10
- UCLA 13-2 1,116 9
- Duke 15-3 1,017 6
- Michigan St. 15-3 979 14
- Wisconsin 15-3 894 8
- Kentucky 15-4 822 12
- Texas Tech 15-4 766 18
- Villanova 14-5 713 11
- Southern Cal 16-2 711 16
- Ohio St. 12-4 584 19
- Providence 16-2 542 21
- Tennessee 13-5 419 24
- LSU 15-4 399 13
- UConn 13-4 284 25
- Xavier 14-4 269 20
- Marquette 14-6 177 –
- Iowa St. 14-5 167 15
- Illinois 13-5 155 17
- Davidson 16-2 132 –
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.