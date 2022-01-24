Purdue falls two spots to no. 6 in latest A.P. Poll

Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth. Marquette and Davidson joined the rankings while Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped out.

