(WANE) – Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame make up the trio of college basketball programs from the Hoosier state that are dancing in this year’s NCAA tournament.

Purdue earned a 3-seed in the East bracket, the highest of the bunch, and will open tournament play against 14-seed Yale.

Both Indiana and Notre Dame are heading to Dayton to play in the First Four. Indiana will face Wyoming out of the Mountain West, while Notre Dame will take on Rutgers.

“At the end of the day, we’re in,” Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson said. “We’ve got to play the play-in game. That’s my only concern right now. Got to go start studying, getting ready for Wyoming and get our guys ready to go in practice and go to Dayton to play Wyoming.”

Since the First Four was introduced in 2011, at least one team would go on to also win in the round of 64 for all but one year.