The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1,496 2 Auburn (4) 23-2 1,413 1 Arizona 22-2 1,370 4 Kentucky 21-4 1,350 5 Purdue 22-4 1,163 3 Kansas 20-4 1,151 8 Baylor 21-4 1,148 10 Providence 21-2 1,093 11 Duke 21-4 1,073 7 Villanova 19-6 911 15 Texas Tech 19-6 858 9 Illinois 18-6 778 13 UCLA 17-5 711 12 Houston 20-4 700 6 Wisconsin 19-5 631 14 Tennessee 18-6 595 19 Southern Cal 21-4 554 21 Ohio St. 15-6 503 16 Michigan St. 18-6 485 17 Texas 18-7 410 20 Murray St. 24-2 290 23 Wyoming 21-3 190 – Arkansas 19-6 158 – UConn 17-7 112 24 Alabama 16-9 80 –

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.