The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1,514 1
  2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1,435 2
  3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1,402 3
  4. Auburn 27-4 1,331 5
  5. Kentucky 25-6 1,306 7
  6. Kansas 25-6 1,170 6
  7. Duke 26-5 1,100 4
  8. Villanova 23-7 1,096 11
  9. Purdue 25-6 967 8
  10. Tennessee 23-7 967 13
  11. Providence 24-4 951 9
  12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10
  13. UCLA 23-6 737 17
  14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12
  15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14
  16. Illinois 22-8 612 20
  17. Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-6 506 19
  18. Houston 26-5 502 14
  19. Murray St. 30-2 424 22
  20. UConn 22-8 370 18
  21. Southern Cal 25-6 279 16
  22. Texas 21-10 216 21
  23. Colorado St. 24-4 194 –
  24. Iowa 22-9 189 24
  25. North Carolina 23-8 56 –
    Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.