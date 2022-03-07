The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1,514 1 Arizona (6) 28-3 1,435 2 Baylor (3) 26-5 1,402 3 Auburn 27-4 1,331 5 Kentucky 25-6 1,306 7 Kansas 25-6 1,170 6 Duke 26-5 1,100 4 Villanova 23-7 1,096 11 Purdue 25-6 967 8 Tennessee 23-7 967 13 Providence 24-4 951 9 Wisconsin 24-6 857 10 UCLA 23-6 737 17 Texas Tech 23-8 730 12 Arkansas 24-7 687 14 Illinois 22-8 612 20 Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-6 506 19 Houston 26-5 502 14 Murray St. 30-2 424 22 UConn 22-8 370 18 Southern Cal 25-6 279 16 Texas 21-10 216 21 Colorado St. 24-4 194 – Iowa 22-9 189 24 North Carolina 23-8 56 –

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.