The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1,504 1 Arizona 25-3 1,360 2 Baylor (4) 24-5 1,342 10 Duke (11) 25-4 1,306 7 Auburn 25-4 1,268 3 Kansas 23-5 1,224 5 Kentucky 23-6 1,215 6 Purdue 24-5 1,129 4 Providence 24-3 1,021 11 Wisconsin 23-5 865 13 Villanova 21-7 861 8 Texas Tech 22-7 850 9 Tennessee 21-7 770 17 Houston 24-4 759 14 Arkansas 23-6 759 18 Southern Cal 25-4 557 16 UCLA 21-6 498 12 UConn 21-7 480 21 Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-6 449 23 Illinois 20-8 383 15 Texas 21-8 364 20 Murray St. 28-2 333 19 Ohio St. 18-8 191 22 Iowa 20-8 99 25 Alabama 19-10 90 24

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.