Purdue drills Penn State by 21

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WANE) – It may still be February, but it felt like March on Thursday night. That's because Jalon Pipkins banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first overtime to help lift the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons to an 89-84 victory at Green Bay in the first round of the Horizon League Men's Basketball Championship.

The double-overtime win for the 10th seeded 'Dons advances them to play top seed Cleveland State on Tuesday.