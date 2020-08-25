Purdue coaches take salary cut, save athletic department $5 million

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – During the pandemic it has been difficult for college athletic departments to make ends meet, but the most notable coaches in the Purdue athletic department are giving back.

The university announced that football coach Jeff Brohm, men’s basketball coach Matt Painter, women’s basketball coach Sharon Versyp, and athletic director Mike Bobinski have decided to take a 20 percent salary reduction and forego all financial incentives for the next twelve months.

In addition, other head coaches and assistants at Purdue are voluntarily taking a 15 percent salary reduction.

Bobinski says the moves announced today will save the Purdue athletic department roughly $5 million over the next 12 months.