INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Crossroads Classic is in the rearview mirror after the annual showcase between Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame and Butler was discontinued. However, Purdue and Ball State men’s basketball will still play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this coming season.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Indianapolis venue will host the inaugural Indy Classic, a basketball showcase featuring Ball State and Purdue men’s basketball. Ball State will host Illinois State followed by a matchup between Purdue and Davidson.

Tickets for the Indy Classic will go on sale in August through Ticketmaster.com. For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.