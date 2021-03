WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University assistant Micah Shrewsberry is leaving the friendly confines of Mackey Arena to become the head coach at Penn State.

Give a warm 🔵&⚪️ welcome to Micah Shrewsberry, our new Men’s Basketball Head Coach!



📰: https://t.co/NOjSKjw8qa#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zBYhX0GFtP — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 15, 2021

He’s been an assistant under Matt Painter since 2019. Prior to that he was an assistant under Brad Stevens at both Butler University and the Boston Celtics.

Shrewsberry is a native of Indianapolis.