Purdue A.D. sees Big Ten football returning in 2020, slightly shortened basketball schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski says believes the Big Ten will start up the football season before the calendar hits 2021, though he adds he has no timetable for a return to the gridiron.

The leader of the Boilermakers saying on Monday that there’s a group of Big Ten university presidents and chancellors working with a group of doctors and scientists on how the league should proceed during the pandemic.

He note there are three things that must be clearly outlined before the Big Ten is able to return to competition:

Point of care safety Consistency on how schools/programs quarantine Return to activity protocols – specifically related to long-term cardiac issues as a result of COVID-19

Bobinski says these goals are achievable, but that they will take time and have to be thoroughly implemented before schools can return safely to competition.

As for the basketball season, Bobinski says he thinks the season will be shorter, with teams playing 20-25 games as opposed to 30-plus.

He also adds he’s hopeful that at least a limited number of fans will be allowed at Mackey Arena, and notes having no fans would be a possibility.