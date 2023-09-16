ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Fifth-year quarterback Alex Price broke Trine’s single-game passing yards and touchdown records to help the Thunder top Franklin College in a 58-43 shootout on Saturday.

Price completed 21 of 30 passes for 439 yards and seven touchdowns in Saturday’s win over the Grizzlies.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair. Trine took an early 7-0 lead after Price connected with Brandon Kline for a 29-yard touchdown. Franklin answered with a touchdown drive to tie the game at 7-7 by the end of the quarter.

Trine and Franklin exchanged scores in the second quarter, with Price delivering touchdown passes to Kale Lawson and Kline. However, Franklin scored 10 unanswered to take a 23-21 lead to halftime.

The Thunder regained the lead in their first series of the third quarter when Price zipped a touchdown toss to Kline again. Franklin and Trine traded blows throughout the quarter to have the game tied at 37 entering the final 15 minutes.

Saturday’s outing turned after North Side High School grad Da’Von Doughty blocked a punt deep in Franklin territory. Trine capitalized with a Price touchdown pass to John Clampitt to go in front for good. The Thunder outscored Franklin, 21-6, in the final quarter to pull away for the win.

Trine (2-1) looks to keep rolling next Saturday at Hanover.