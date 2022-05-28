SALEM, Va. (WANE) – Amanda Prather’s grand slam in the bottom of the fourth capped off a dominant night for Trine as they powered past No. 2 Salisbury, 9-1, in five innings on Saturday.

Prather went 2-for-3 on Saturday, also hitting an RBI single that put the Thunder on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Trine would take a 2-0 lead by the end of the first frame.

Prior to Prather’s grand slam, Anna Gill hit an RBI single on a bunt, buying enough time for Scarlett Elliott to score and Emma Beyer to also come home on an E4 error. Ellie Trine also added an RBI on a sac fly, allowing Emersyn Haney to score.

Trine is now one win away from clinching their spot in the national championship series. They will face the winner of an elimination game that will be played later Saturday night.