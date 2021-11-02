Plitt throws three touchdown passes as Ball State bests Akron

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - November means Christmas will be here soon and you may be thinking about getting your Christmas tree.

Judy Reifenberg and her husband Mike have owned and operated St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm in Fort Wayne since 1999. The couple is gearing up for another holiday season. The farm offers not only Christmas trees, but a full gift shop, wreaths, white pine roping, greenery, and more. However, you will need an appointment to select and purchase your Christmas tree.