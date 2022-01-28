Planutis nets career high, but Dons fall at Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kent. – Bobby Planutis drained four 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 18 points but the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team fell to Northern Kentucky 59-49 on Friday (Jan. 28) evening in Horizon League action.

The Mastodons shot 6-of-13 from three in the first half to lead 31-28 after 20 minutes. The Mastodons have held a lead at halftime in eight consecutive games. Jalon Pipkins was 5-of-8 with 12 points in the half. JoJo Peterson came off the bench to nail two 3-pointers in the period.

A pair of free throws by Jarred Godfrey gave the ‘Dons their largest lead of the game at nine points with 11:59 left in the game. It woke up the Norse, who went on a 14-0 run to take the lead back for good. They forced four Mastodon turnovers in the game-changing stretch.

A pair of Planutis free throws broke the run to put the ‘Dons down 52-49 with 3:49 remaining. But Trey Robinson followed with a 3-pointer for NKU to push the lead back to two possessions.

Planutis scored his 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He tied a season high with four 3-pointers. He also had a team-high six rebounds.

Planutis helped the ‘Dons make 10 3-pointers, it is the eighth time this season the ‘Dons have made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game.

Sam Vinson led the Norse with 17 points.

Northern Kentucky improves to 10-9 (6-4 Horizon League). The ‘Dons fall to 11-9 (6-5 Horizon) and travel to Wright State on Sunday (Jan. 30) in a game that will start at noon ET, two hours earlier than originally announced.