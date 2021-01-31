Pipkins posts career-high 21 in Purdue Fort Wayne MBB’s loss to Oakland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jalon Pipkins scored a career-high 21 points but it came in a losing effort for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team on Saturday (Jan. 30) as the Mastodons fell 82-75 to Oakland.

The Golden Grizzlies led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the ‘Dons cut it to one at 29-28. Oakland, thanks to a basket at the first-half buzzer, took a 39-32 advantage to the break.
The Mastodon deficit was single-digits for the vast majority of the second half. The ‘Dons trailed by three at 56-53 with 8:59 left on a 3-pointer by Pipkins. It was a Bobby Planutis three a minute later that made it a two-point game at 58-56.


It was a 64-61 game with 4:33 left but the Golden Grizzlies took just two shots the rest of the game, going 16-of-16 from the free-throw line in the final 4:04.
Oakland finished the game shooting 26-of-33 from the line while the ‘Dons made 2-of-2.
From the floor, the Golden Grizzlies made 25-of-47 (53.2 percent). The Mastodons shot 50.8 (31-of-61) while picking up 20 assists on their 31 baskets. The ‘Dons finished with a 40-34 edge in points in the paint.


Pipkins did most of his damage in the second half. He had 13 points in the frame on 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers. He also had three powerful dunks that, in a normal season, would’ve brought the Gates crowd to their feet.

Planutis totaled 15 points on a career-high five 3-pointers. Demetric Horton scored 12 points. Jarred Godfrey added 10. Godfrey will enter Friday’s game 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
Jalen Moore had a game-high 22 points for Oakland.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 6-9 (5-9 Horizon). Oakland is now 8-13 (8-6 Horizon). The ‘Dons head to Detroit Mercy on Friday.

