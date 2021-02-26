Pipkins buzzer-beater helps ‘Dons top Green Bay in double-overtime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WANE) – It may still be February, but it felt like March on Thursday night. That’s because Jalon Pipkins banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first overtime to help lift the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons to an 89-84 victory at Green Bay in the first round of the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship.

The double-overtime win for the 10th seeded ‘Dons advances them to play top seed Cleveland State on Tuesday.

Thursday’s contest with No. 7 Green Bay had all the drama you could want. The game featured 11 lead changes and seven ties.

After leading 38-35 at the half, the ‘Dons came out of the second half cold. Green Bay scored the first 11 points and the ‘Dons didn’t score a point until 13:55 remained. The stretch helped the Phoenix lead by as many as eight in the second half. They were up 59-54 with 6:06 left when the ‘Dons scored seven straight to go ahead 61-59. Then the ‘Dons went cold again, falling behind by four points with less than two minutes left. Pipkins had the answer, however, with a pair of free throws and a layup with 1:10 to tie the score at 65. The teams traded baskets before a dunk by Ra Kpedi with eight seconds left tied the game at 69 and forced the first overtime.

Green Bay had the first four points in overtime, but the ‘Dons went up 73-72 on a Demetric Horton layup and then 75-74 on a Dylan Carl layup. Pj Pipes followed with a pair of jumpers to make it a 78-75 game with 22 seconds left. Green Bay elected not to foul and it looked like the strategy would pay off as the game clock wound down. But Pipkins made space for himself and got a shot off just before the buzzer. His attempt hit high off the backboard and fell in to push the game to a second overtime.

The ‘Dons led by as many as six in the final five minutes before, you guessed it, Green Bay came back to make it a one-point Mastodon lead at 85-84 with 2:52 left. It stayed that way for more than two minutes before Godfrey finished in the lane with a jumper to make the score 87-84 with 26 seconds left. Godfrey added two more insurance free throws to make the final margin five points.

Pipkins totaled 21 points and four rebounds. Godfrey added 18 points and seven rebounds with five assists. Deonte Billups scored all 12 of his points in the first half as he drained 4-of-4 from three.

Despite an extra 10 minutes of basketball, both teams combined for only 21 turnovers. The ‘Dons had 12. Green Bay recorded nine.

Green Bay was led by Pipes and his 27 points. He helped the Phoenix finish the game 31-of-64 (48.4 percent). The ‘Dons shot 34-of-70 (48.6 percent).

The Mastodons held advantages in points in the paint (46-40), fast break points (22-15), bench points (28-11) and second chance points (11-6).

Up next for the ‘Dons is top-seeded Cleveland State. The two clubs have played four times this season, with the Vikings winning three.

Green Bay finishes their season 8-17. The ‘Dons move to 8-14.