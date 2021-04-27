Pipkins, Benford returning to Dons while Horton transfers to N.C. A&T

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jalon Pipkins and Cam Benford will both be back for their ‘second’ senior year with the Mastodons head coach Jon Coffman confirmed to WANE-TV.

While Pipkins and Benford were listed as seniors for the 2020-21 season, the NCAA’s ruling that this past winter season would not count as a season of eligibility allows for their return for the 2021-22 campaign.

Pipkins started all 23 games for the Dons last year, and was second on the team at 14.3 points a game. A six-foot-four guard out of Texas, Pipkins was tied for the team lead with 14 blocked shots, was second with 67 assists, and also chipped in 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1% on threes.

Benford is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound back-up forward. He played in 19 games last year with one start. A native of Seattle, Benford averaged 1.0 points and 2.2 rebounds a game last season.

Last week Dons big man Dylan Carl signed with an agent, opting to try for an international career. Carl will earn his master’s degree this spring.

In addition, 6-foot-5 guard Demetric Horton – PFW’s fourth-leading scorer last season at 9.1 points a game – has transferred to North Carolina A&T. Horton is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina. He was listed as a junior for the Dons last year. He played in all 23 games, none as a starter, but added 2.9 rebounds a night while finishing second on the squad with 29 steals.

Meanwhile, the Dons added Mount St. Mary’s transfer Damian Chong Qui earlier this month. A 5-foot-8 point guard, Chong Qui averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 assists per game last season in leading the Mountaineers to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, it has been an unprecedented off-season when it comes the NCAA’s transfer portal, and following Horton’s transfer the Dons still have four players in the portal per VerbalCommit.com. They are back-ups DeMierre Black, Bryce Waterman, Matt Havey, and Justice Prentice.