Pipkins’ basket in OT lifts ‘Dons to win over Southeastern Louisiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four Mastodons finished in double-digits as the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime on Wednesday (Nov. 25) evening at the Gates Sports Center.

The ‘Dons trailed 63-62 with 21 seconds left in the extra session after a jumper by Isiah Kirby of the Lions. On the ensuing possession, Jalon Pipkins scored in the paint and was fouled on the play. He converted the free throw to put the ‘Dons 65-63 with 12 seconds remaining.

Southeastern Louisiana’s Nick Caldwell went to the line with one second left to try to tie the game, but he couldn’t convert. The ‘Dons added two more points on a pair of free throws by freshman Jarvis Walker to seal the game. They were Walker’s first collegiate points.

Pipkins led the ‘Dons with 18 points. He also added five rebounds and three steals. Bobby Planutis totaled 14 points. DeMierre Black added 13 points while Demetric Horton scored 11 points in his first career Division I game.

The ‘Dons led for over 40 minutes in the contest. When the Lions went up 63-62 in overtime it was their first lead since the score was 11-10.

The Mastodons held their own defensively, limiting Southeastern Louisiana to 1-of-28 shooting beyond the arc. The 3.6 percent mark for the Lions was the lowest for a Mastodon opponent from three since Southern Utah shot 0-of-6 on Jan. 3, 2012.

The game featured 51 total fouls and 47 combined free throws attempted.

Southeastern Louisiana finished the game shooting 30.3 percent (23-of-76) from the floor. The ‘Dons shot 47.7 percent (21-of-44).

The Lions are 0-1. The ‘Dons move to 1-0. Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Monday (November 30) at Kent State in a 5 p.m. start.