Phinisee, Hoosiers snap nine-game losing streak to Boilermakers

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 20, 2022 – guard Rob Phinisee #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By 202#2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65. Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points. The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 21 points, 19 in the second half. But he missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss