PFW’s Vargas named Honorable Mention All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its All-America Teams on Tuesday (April 21), and Purdue Fort Wayne senior Pelegrin Vargas was named an Honorable Mention for the third consecutive season.

Vargas led the Mastodons to a 10-7 record in 2020. The San Juan, Puerto Rico native averaged 4.38 kills per set. Vargas was fourth in the MIVA in total kills with 232, while also pitching in 17 aces on the year. Defensively, Vargas finished his senior campaign with 1.61 digs per set and 0.52 blocks per set.

Vargas was named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week on January 21 and earned the MIVA Offensive Player of the Week honor three times. Vargas led the Mastodons to their first 3-0 victory over Loyola since 2007. Behind Vargas, the Mastodons moved as high as 9th in the Top-15 Coaches Poll this season.

Vargas is now the third Mastodon to earn an All-America distinction three times in a career, joining Lloy Ball and Hector Soto. It is the 30th All-America honor for the program overall.