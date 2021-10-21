PFW’s Jarred Godfrey Named To 2021-22 Preseason All-Horizon League Second Team

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey was named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Horizon League Men’s Basketball Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday (Oct. 19).
Godfrey owns 1,110 points in his Mastodon career. He averaged 16.2 points per contest last year, making 80.9 percent from the free throw line and improving his 3-point percentage to a career-best 36.1 percent . He was named to the All-Horizon League Third Team last season. Godfrey picked up a Horizon League Player of the Week honor last season after scoring 41 points vs. UIC.
The ‘Dons open the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Earlham. Purdue Fort Wayne’s first Horizon League contest will be Dec. 2 at home against Wright State.
2021-22 Preseason Player of the Year
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)
Torrey Patton, Cleveland State
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Jalen Moore, Oakland
Grant Basile, Wright State
Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)
DeAndre Gholston, Milwaukee
Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky
Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky
Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne
Tanner Holden, Wright State