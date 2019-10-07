PFW’s Holba named to All-Summit League preseason second team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Matt Holba has been named to the 2019-20 All-Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Second Team by a vote of the league’s head coaches, media and sports information directors

Holba, a redshirt senior from Noblesville, Indiana, was a member of the 2018-19 Summit League All-Newcomer Team. Last year, he ranked third on the team in scoring (11.7 points per game), third in rebounds (137 total/4.2 per game) and fifth in total assists (40). Holba made buzzer beaters in wins over Cleveland State and Oral Roberts. Holba’s 81 made 3-pointers last year are tied for the most among returners in the Summit League.

The 2019-20 preseason poll was also released with the Mastodons picked to finish sixth earning 224 points. North Dakota State, South Dakota, Oral Roberts, Omaha, and South Dakota State were selected ahead of the Mastodons.

The Mastodons open the 2019-20 season on the road vs. UNLV on Nov. 5.