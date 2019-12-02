PFW’s Godfrey honored by Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey garnered the first #SummitMBB Player of the Week award of his career, league officials announced Monday. The sophomore averaged 22.5 ppg in victories over Niagara and Grand Canyon.



Godfrey opened the week by scoring 17 points in a 77-54 rout of Niagara. He went 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from beyond the arc while adding three rebounds and three assists in what was the 100th career victory for Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman.



The Atlanta, Ga., native capped his week with a career-night during a 71-60 road win at Grand Canyon that put the league up 3-2 midway through this year’s Summit League/WAC Challenge. Godfrey scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor. He went 2-for-4 from 3-point range and added four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.



For the week, Godfrey made 64 percent from the field (18-for-32), including a 5-for-11 effort from beyond the arc, helping the Mastodons push their winning streak to three-straight after a 2-5 start.





PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne

So. | G | Atlanta, Ga.

· Averaged a league-best 22.5 ppg for the week

· Now has three 20-plus point scoring games after 28-point outing in win at Grand Canyon

· This is the first career Summit League weekly honor for Godfrey

Also nominated: Filip Rebraca, North Dakota; Cameron Hunter, North Dakota State; Deondre Burns, Oral Roberts; Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota; Noah Freidel, South Dakota State; Ben Pyle, Western Illinois; Matt Pile, Omaha.

