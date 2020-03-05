PFW’s Godfrey, Billups honored by Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A pair of Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons have earned 2019-20 Summit League men’s basketball awards, the league announced on Thursday (March 5). Sophomore Jarred Godfrey was named to the All-Summit League Honorable Mention Team and freshman Deonte Billups was selected to the All-Newcomer Team.

Godfrey averaged 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game on the season. He enters the league tournament with 489 total points. Godfrey has eclipsed the 20-point mark in 10 games this year. He also earned one Summit League Player of the Week honor this season. This is Godfrey’s first career league honor. He is the fifth Mastodon in team history to earn All-Summit League Honorable Mention accolades.

In league play, Billups was second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per contest. He picked up a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds at Denver and then scored a career-high 21 points at home against Denver. He also scored 19 points at Western Illinois and South Dakota. The guard averaged a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game in league play. Billups is the ninth Mastodon in program history to earn Summit League All-Newcomer Team honors.

The ‘Dons open the Summit League Tournament on Saturday (March 7) against South Dakota State at 9:30 p.m. ET.