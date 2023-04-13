FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball players Jon Diedrich and Bryce Walker were selected to the All-MIVA First Team on Thursday (April 13), the MIVA announced.

Diedrich led the team with 3.70 kills per set this season, which was fifth-best in the conference. He was 13th in the MIVA with a .263 hitting percentage, top-25 in blocks per set with 0.57, 10th in aces per set at 0.33 and fourth in total points with 434. Diedrich had a season-high 28 kills against Ball State on February 18. He recorded double-figure kills in 22 matches and 20+ in four. This is Diedrich’s second time making the All-MIVA First Team. He is one of eight Mastodons to earn the honor twice since the MIVA split the All-MIVA awards into two teams in 1994.

Walker had a team-high 42 aces from the service line this season and was one of the biggest threats from the line in the MIVA. He was fourth among all MIVA players and the best among middle blockers in that category. The junior had the third-most efficient season in the MIVA, hitting .333 in MIVA play. He had nine matches with double-figure kills this season and a season-high nine blocks against Loyola Chicago on March 18. Walker is the first Mastodon middle blocker to be named to the All-MIVA First Team since Josh Stewart in 2007.

Diedrich and Walker will look to lead the Mastodons to a MIVA championship starting this week. They will play at fourth-seeded Lewis on Saturday (April 15) in the quarterfinal round of the MIVA Tournament.