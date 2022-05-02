FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball student-athletes Troy Gooch and Jon Diedrich were All-America Honorable Mentions on Monday, May 2.

Diedrich finished the season third in the country in total kills (434) and 12th in kills per set (3.98). He is one of six attackers in the country to notch over 400 kills this year. Diedrich recorded 20 or more kills in five matches this season, including a season-high 26 kills against George Mason (Jan. 20). He also hit .300 or better in 11 matches, including a .619 clip against Lindenwood (Feb. 11).

Gooch finished the regular season ninth in the country and first in the MIVA in digs per set (2.37). Gooch notched double-digit digs in 10 matches this season, including a career high 20 digs against Ball State on April 9. In his last five matches of the season, he averaged 3.42 digs per set. Gooch is the second libero in program history to be named an All-American. The other was Luis Bertran in 2016. Gooch is one of four liberos in the country and the only from the MIVA to earn All-America honors.

Diedrich and Gooch become the 31st and 32nd All-America nods in the storied Mastodon men’s volleyball program. The 2022 Mastodons finished the season 17-13 after a trip to the MIVA Championship match.