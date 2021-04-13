PFW’s Crowe named honorable mention North All-Region Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday morning that Purdue Fort Wayne outside hitter Katie Crowe was named as an honorable mention selection for the North All-Region team.

Crowe was selected as the Horizon League Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in the spring 2021 season. She earned the distinction of Horizon League Player of the Week four times, becoming one of just four players in Horizon League history to earn the honor four times in one season.

The senior from Leo, Indiana recorded double-digit kills in 14 of her 17 matches, while reaching double-figures in digs 11 times for 10 double-doubles. Crowe led the Horizon League in kills per set with 4.05 and points per set with 4.50. Crowe propelled Purdue Fort Wayne to its first Horizon League Championship berth after finishing 10-6 in the regular season and claiming the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

Crowe is the fourth Mastodon honoree to earn an All-Region distinction since moving to Division I in 2001. Emily Spencer was an honorable mention in 2013 and a First Team selection in 2014. Tessa McGill was an honorable mention in 2012.

Even though she has already completed four seasons, Crowe will return to Purdue Fort Wayne for a fifth season in the fall of 2021, when the Mastodons continue their search for their first Horizon League title.