FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball players Amellia Bromenschenkel and Shayla Sellers earned All-Horizon League honors on Monday (Feb. 27). Bromenschenkel earned a spot on the All-League Third Team and Sellers was named to the All-Defensive Team.

Bromenschenkel was among the best all-around players in the league in the 2022-23 season. In league games, she was 18th in points (11.4), 17th in rebounds (5.2), 19th in blocks (0.5) and third in steals (1.9) per game. She had seven 20-piont games and shot 44.9 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three. She had a season-high 25 points against Wright State and top-15 Maryland. She finished the regular season with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds at the Horizon League regular season champion Green Bay.

Sellers was one of five selected for the All-Defensive Team. She was the Mastodons’ stopper all year, playing defense against the league’s best players all year, regardless of position. In Horizon League play, she led the league with 2.2 steals per game and was 13th with 0.7 blocks per game. She was one of two players in the league to rank in the top 13 in both categories, the other being Defensive Player of the Year Lilly Ritz of Youngstown State. Sellers is the first player in Mastodon history to be named to a league’s All-Defensive Team.

Bromenschenkel, Sellers and the Mastodons earned the No. 6 seed in the Horizon League Championship. They will host Detroit Mercy on Tuesday (Feb. 28) in the Gates Sports Center at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are two dollars if pre-purchased here. Horizon League students are free with a valid ID.