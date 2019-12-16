PFW’s Albrecht named Summit League POTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Summit League announced on Monday (Dec. 16) that Purdue Fort Wayne’s Hannah Albrecht was selected as the women’s basketball Player of the Week.



Albrecht earned her first-career Summit League Player of the Week honor after dropping a career-high 30 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne in a 14-point comeback win over Evansville. She also had 13 points in the Mastodons’ game at Eastern Michigan. The senior finished the week with 43 points on 13 of 27 shooting (48.2 percent), including 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) against Evansville. She also dropped 8 of 13 from behind the 3-point line for 61.5 percent and 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. Albrecht chipped in five assists, four rebounds, and a steal to lead the ‘Dons to a 1-1 week.



The Mastodons’ 14-point comeback win over Evansville was the largest deficit overcome by a Mastodons team since 2006. Albrecht played all 40 minutes, scored the go-ahead bucket, and had seven points in a 14-0 run that put Purdue Fort Wayne up on the Purple Aces. She had 19 of her 30 points in the second half.



Albrecht and the Mastodons are headed down to Indianapolis on Sunday (Dec. 22) to play Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse at 2 p.m.