FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After surrendering the game’s first goal, Purdue Fort Wayne stormed back to score four unanswered in a 4-1 win over Chicago State on Thursday night.

Gigi Ricciardi headed in an equalizer late in the first half on an assist from Mackenzie Evans. 20 minutes into the second half, Kelsey Gallagher scored the go-ahead goal for the Mastodons. Evans then added a pair of insurance goals to create the final margin.

Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Eastern Illinois on Sunday at 4 p.m.